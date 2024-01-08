Scranton man charged with impersonating police officer; Lehman Twp. police seek potential victims

Jan. 8—LEHMAN TWP. — A woman who stopped her vehicle due to a faulty tire was targeted by a Scranton man who identified himself as a law enforcement officer as police in Lehman Township believe there may be more victims.

Paul W. Dolan, 46, of Moosic Street, was recently charged with impersonating a public servant, criminal use of communication facility and driving without a license after Lehman Township police investigated an incident involving the woman on state Route 115 on Dec. 13, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman pulled over on Route 115 due to low tire pressure and was approached by Dolan driving a 2018 Ford Fusion.

Dolan told the woman he was "he was a police officer in Wilkes-Barre," pointed to emergency lights inside his Ford and claimed the lights did not work. Dolan also showed the woman a radio.

The woman told police she became suspicious and sent a friend a text message stating, "In case I die, license plate number LBD 3398 New Jersey. I broke down, a cop with just a radio stopped," the complaint says.

The woman told Dolan her father was "minutes away."

Police in the complaint say Dolan told the woman he worked at the state police, Shickshinny barracks, and was transferred to the Wilkes-Barre barracks, while also continuing to claim he was a Wilkes-Barre police officer working under cover to "get drugs off the streets," the complaint says.

Dolan allegedly told the woman he was going to retrieve something from the trunk of the Ford but returned empty handed. She claimed Dolan asked her for her phone number about the time when the woman's father arrived at the scene.

Dolan went back to his Ford and after some time, returned to the woman's vehicle with an air pump.

After the woman and her father left, she conducted research online and discovered Dolan had been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in New York State, prompting her to file a complaint with Lehman Township Police.

Police in the complaint say the woman called Dolan, asked about emergency reflective road markers. Dolan told the woman he is also a volunteer firefighter in Wilkes-Barre.

The conversation evolved into the television program, "On Patrol," as Dolan claimed he was on the show but his face was blocked out due to his "plains clothes" work in Wilkes-Barre, the complaint says.

Dolan and the woman continued to talk while the phone call was being monitored by Lehman Township Police.

The woman asked Dolan if he was working on Christmas with Dolan replying, "I've been on the job longer than you were alive," according to the complaint.

Dolan told the woman his job, "is fun," and was asked by the woman what was the scariest part of being a police officer?

Dolan replied with a story about serving a warrant on a man that involved the movie "The Green Mile," describing arresting a man who was 6 feet 8 inches tall and 400 pounds, the complaint says.

Dolan further claimed he allegedly worked "out of Reading" and saw many people getting shot before the phone call ended.

Police in Lehman Township are asking if anyone has been stopped or approached by Dolan is asked to contact Officer Ed Weidow by email weidow@lehmantwp.com.

Dolan was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.