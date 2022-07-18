Scranton man charged with leaving threatening voice mails at Rice Township home

Jul. 18—RICE TWP. — A Scranton man was jailed over the weekend on allegations he called relatives leaving two voice mails threatening violence if he did not receive money and claimed to be a law enforcement officer.

Brandon Craig Booths, 35, of Electric Street, left the voice mails on July 4 and July 9 at a residence on Church Street where relatives reside, according to court records.

Rice Township police allege the voice mails Booths left included references of district attorneys in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, referenced recent mass shootings, implied to having a manifesto and threatened to shoot his relatives.

Booths was arraigned by District Judge Brian James Tupper in Kingston Township on two counts of theft by extortion, impersonating a public servant, terroristic threats and harassment. He remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the residence on Church Street based on two voice mails Booths left.

In the July 4 voice mail, Booths used derogatory terms toward a woman, claimed to have frozen a bank account, referenced a manifesto and said the woman's home address. Booths allegedly said in his voice mail he was going to show up at the woman's house and made a banging sound implying gunshots.

"You get down because I'm (expletive) coming for you. I want my money. Don't have them think about taking this to the Lackawanna DA because I have him in my pocket and I'm in law enforcement," Booths stated in the July 4 voice mail, the complaint says.

Booths left a second voice mail July 9 directed at another relative in the Church Street home claiming to be "severely sick with bronchitis and acute pneumonia."

Booths demanded money saying, "I'm a jurist, I'm a jurist, a doctor of the law. I brushed up on the law a lot," the complaint says.

Police in the complaint allege Booths demanded $5,000 a month, referenced the Luzerne County district attorney by name who he claimed, "is just waiting to team up with me to take you down. So if you take this to the cops, (district attorney) overrides them. And you'll go down and I won't lose a second of sleep over it."

Story continues

Booths mentioned to having a manifesto saying the male resident of the Church Street home is "number one," while referencing shootings in Ohio and other places.

"Think they're bad? Going to get it," Booths said in the July 9 voice mail, according to the complaint.

Police said the relatives of the Church Street home felt their lives are in danger due to Booths voice mails and believed Booths will show up at their home and shoot them, the complaint says.

A social media account for Booths shows him wearing police badges, law enforcement clothing and pictures of law enforcement vehicles.

A search to confirm if Booths is a police officer turned up no results that he is a law enforcement officer.