Scranton man charged with sexually assaulting teen

Dec. 29—A Hill Section man faces charges after city police say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in November.

Jamil Mallory, 34, 507 Prescott Ave., was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $150,000 bail. Magisterial District Judge George Seig arraigned him Wednesday on involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 and other offenses.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

According a criminal complaint filed by city Detective Jeffery Gilroy, Mallory was initially taken into custody Nov. 29 after city officers investigated a report of inappropriate contact between him and the girl that happened that day at a city home.

Text messages were later discovered that indicated Mallory had an ongoing sexual relationship with the victim, the complaint said.

In an interview this week at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the victim disclosed that Mallory had sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions, investigators said.

She said she and Mallory communicated through text messages, some of which she indicated were sexually explicit, the complaint said. She said Mallory would ask her to delete what he sent to her.

In addition to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, Mallory was charged with corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault of a person less than 16.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 11 a 10:30 a.m.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132