Scranton man charged in slashing attack

Aug. 2—A Scranton man acknowledged he slashed a woman's arm with a knife Saturday, though he claimed he did not intend to hit her, city police charged.

Ramon N. Paniagua, 33, 593 Kennedy St., is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Police rushed to 947 Providence Road around 5:30 p.m. and found Ralanda Lowe leaning against a vehicle holding a t-shirt against her arm. She told officers she had been slashed during a fight when she put her arm up to shield her face.

The man who cut her, whom police later identified as Paniagua, told officers that Lowe first hit him "like Will Smith slapped Chris Rock," he told police.

He grabbed a knife when Lowe's boyfriend came "storming in like Macho Man Randy Savage" and he became fearful for his safety, according to police. He made a "slashing motion" with the knife but did not intend to hit Lowe.

Paniagua is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 9.

