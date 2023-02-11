Scranton man charged for slashing woman's face

Feb. 10—A 48-year-old Scranton man faces charges after police said he slashed a woman's face Thursday afternoon.

Rondega Hines, of 440 Willow St., is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Police said he left Treversa Cullars with a 4-inch cut on her face.

Around 3:30 p.m., the police were called to West Olive Street for a report about an attack on a woman. Police saw the cut on Cullars' face and found a knife in the grass.

She was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center for treatment.

Surveillance footage captured the assault; an affidavit stated the police were able to identify Hines as the assailant because they have had prior encounters with him.

They found and arrested Hines in the 800 block of Lords Court. He was still wearing the same light blue jeans and black jacket shown in the video of the attack.

Hines is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 24 on counts of aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

