Scranton man charged in string of bar and restaurant break-ins

Jan. 24—A 51-year-old Scranton man burglarized several bars and restaurants in the city in 2021, the police saidTuesday.

Matthew Husted, of 317 15th Ave., is charged with 10 counts of burglary for a string of break-ins aimed at stealing money from gaming machines, police said. He is also charged with 10 counts of criminal trespass, 10 counts of criminal mischief, nine counts of theft and nine counts of receiving stolen property.

Bail and preliminary hearing information was not available Tuesday.

Check back for updates.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.