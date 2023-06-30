Scranton man charged with unlawful restraint of Old Forge woman, son

Jun. 29—A 30-year-old Scranton man held a woman and her son inside their Old Forge apartment and threatened to shoot them if they called authorities, borough police said.

Ishmale D. Brown, of 1319 Vine St., faces unlawful restraint of a minor and other charges in the incident Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of South Main Street.

Police responded to the residence around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun holding a woman hostage, Officer Eric Williams said in a criminal complaint.

Police made contact with a man inside the home, later identified as Brown, who denied having a gun and told officers nothing happened, the complaint said. He initially refused to come out but emerged after 20 minutes and was taken into custody.

Margaret Sickler, who lives in the apartment, told police she and Brown were arguing when he blocked the apartment door with a chair to prevent her and her son from leaving after the boy tried to intervene, the complaint said. She said Brown had her 9mm handgun in his pocket and a knife at the time.

Sickler told officers she asked Brown to let her son go, but he refused, police said.

In an interview with Williams, the boy, whose name and age were not released, said Brown "racked" the gun at one point and threatened to shoot him and his mother if they notified the police, the complaint said.

The boy later escaped through an upstairs window and climbed off the roof before going to a neighbor to call the police, the complaint said.

In addition to unlawful restraint, Brown was charged with unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment, false imprisonment of a minor, possession of a firearm prohibited and two counts each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware, who ordered him held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $150,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was scheduled July 12 at 11 a.m.

