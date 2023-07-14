Scranton man criminally charged in neglect of Chocolate Labrador retriever

Jul. 13—A 1-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever is slowly recovering at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter after months of neglect reportedly so extreme it warranted Scranton police arrest the dog's caretaker on a felony charge.

Khalil Lee Reeder of Scranton is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Reeder, 27, was asked by a co-worker and friend, Sarah Sawyer, to look after her dog, Tucker, three months ago, city Officer John Sweeney wrote in a criminal complaint.

When Sawyer retrieved her dog, his condition deteriorated so much she took him to Griffin Pond because she could not care for him.

The dog was starved nearly to death, police said. He weighed approximately half of what he should and was so weak he could barely walk.

Tucker also came to Griffin Pond flea-ridden with a bacterial issue on his skin, a double eye infection and potential neurologic problems that may require an MRI to diagnose, said kennel manager Nancy Reese.

Reese said Tucker, who has been renamed Todd, is making gradual improvements. He is on a refeeding plan and is taking medication, but it is a "slow process," she said.

Police began investigating earlier this month. They sought Reeder out July 1 at his home, off North Irving Avenue, but learned he recently moved.

His former landlord, Doug Quinn, checked on the apartment's condition and found it "deplorable," police said.

Reeder was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge George E. Seig on a felony county of aggravated animal cruelty, a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty and a summary citation of animal neglect.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled 10:15 a.m. July 25.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.