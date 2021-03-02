Scranton man faces charges after alleged abuse at nursing home

Joseph Kohut, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—A Scranton man who worked at a nursing home in Elmhurst Twp. faces charges after police said he slapped and punched a 90-year-old resident.

Nelson Negron, 35, 1166 W. Elm St., is charged with endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person for whom he is responsible, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of neglect of a care-dependent person.

Roaring Brook Twp. Police Chief Donald Hickey responded Feb. 18 to St. Mary's Villa to investigate a complaint of elder abuse, Hickey wrote in a criminal complaint.

Nancy Newcomb, St. Mary's president, met with him and said that they had recorded video evidence of the abuse while they investigated how jewelry went missing from resident Mary Sowinski's room, according to the complaint.

A video camera placed in Sowinski's room meant to help monitor activity in her room captured clips of Negron slapping and punching the elderly resident in the head.

The video also showed that Negron pushed his hand into her side while attempting to roll her over onto her back, causing her pain.

"We take these situations very seriously, as the health and safety of all residents in our care is our top priority," Newcomb said in an email. "The employee in question has been terminated and we have notified all appropriate agencies. We are cooperating fully with their investigations and we have every faith in the legal process."

Attempts to reach Negron were unsuccessful. A court docket did not list if he has an attorney.

Hickey filed charges Friday. Magisterial District Judge Kipp Edward Adcock arraigned Negron on Saturday and released him on $20,000 unsecured bail.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.

