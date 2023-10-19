Scranton man faces drug counts for crack sale

Oct. 19—SCRANTON — A city man faces felony and other charges for selling crack cocaine.

Police working with a confidential informant arrested Shahien J.L. Allen, 46, 1108 N. Main Ave., on Tuesday after he sold an unspecified amount of the drug, police said. The arrest stemmed from a joint investigation by the city police street crimes officers and Lackawanna County detectives.

Allen faces a felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other drug counts. He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing Oct. 26.

JEFF HORVATH