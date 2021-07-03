Scranton man faces felony charges for sex with minor

Jul. 3—A city man faces felony charges after admitting to sex with a 14-year-old, Scranton police said.

Police charged Giomar Batista Jimenez, 21, 831 Pittston Ave., Apt. 6, with statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a person under 16 after he acknowledged having intercourse with the minor on two or three occasions at his apartment. Batista Jimenez said he didn't know it was illegal to be in a relationship with a minor, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:15 a.m. July 12.

— JEFF HORVATH