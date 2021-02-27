Scranton man faces multiple gun, drug charges

Terrie Morgan-Besecker, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Feb. 27—Lackawanna County detectives arrested a Scranton man on multiple charges after finding a large cache of firearms and 56 grams of crystal methamphetamine during a search of his home Thursday.

Jason "Critter" Lajoie, 44, a suspected member of the Pagan motorcycle gang, was arrested following a raid at his 530 Wheeler Ave. home.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives arranged a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Lajoie earlier this month. Authorities obtained a search warrant and arrested Lajoie as he left his home. He was found to be carrying $3,756 in cash, some of which included bills from a controlled drug buy.

Detectives then searched the home and found multiple handguns, shotguns and rifles, including two AR-15 rifles and a "ghost gun," which is a homemade or improvised firearm with no commercial serial number. They also found 4 grams of suspected marijuana, ammunition and body armor. It's illegal for Lajoie to possess firearms because he is a felon, authorities said.

Lajoie is charged with 13 counts of possession of firearms by a felon, one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of body armor, and several other offenses.

Lajoie was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge George Seig. He was taken to the Lackawanna County prison after failing to post $200,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing March 11.

