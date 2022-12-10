Scranton man planned to set fire at ex-girlfriend's home, police say

Dec. 10—Daniel Saenz's cigarette smoking caught up to him.

The 32-year-old Scranton man tried to burn down his ex-girlfriend's home in September by leaving a burning box under the building's gas intake, police said Friday. However, DNA recovered from the crime scene matched that taken from a cigarette butt a detective picked up while watching him.

Saenz, of 1600 Jackson St., is charged with arson, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person. He is jailed in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. Attempts to reach Carbondale attorney Joseph McGraw, listed on court records as his counsel, were unsuccessful Friday.

Investigators alleged Saenz made "incendiary time delay devices" and left one Sept. 9 under the gas meter at 1426 Gardner Ave. and one near some furniture.

A second-floor tenant, Yesenia Agustia, returned home from work around 1:30 a.m. and found something burning on the side of the house near the gas intake. She filled a glass with water and extinguished the fire, which she told police smelled like burning glue.

She found a suspicious box on her back porch the following morning. She decided to contact the Fire Department to investigate.

Fire Inspector Dave Megotz responded and noted the package was a cardboard box with holes cut into the sides and leached oil on the outer covering. Investigators discovered the box was filled with paper, tinfoil and tightly wrapped clothes soaked in what they suspected was linseed oil — a flammable substance that could spontaneously combust. The burned pile discovered the previous night by the gas meter also had pieces of unburned cardboard similar to the box.

Detective Sgt. Robert Martin, commander of the department's bomb unit, determined the package was a time delay incendiary device placed there intentionally to later combust.

Detectives asked Agustia if she has enemies, but she told them she lives a quiet life and does not have a problem with anyone. However, she recently took in a woman, Yohana Navas, who separated from her boyfriend after a "bad break up," police said.

That ex-boyfriend, they discovered, was Saenz.

Police also learned Saenz used to be a carpenter with his father. Carpenters understand the dangers of improperly discarding linseed oil-soaked rags, the police wrote in an affidavit.

Unburned pieces of paper and tinfoil recovered from the crime scene went to a state police laboratory for DNA testing. They managed to get a sample of Saenz's DNA by watching him and grabbing a cigarette butt he discarded.

DNA from the objects matched, police said.

Saenz has a preliminary hearing Dec. 19.

Saenz is also due to appear in court Jan. 26 for a charge of driving under the influence.

City police pulled him over July 6 in West Scranton and he failed a field sobriety test. A blood test determined he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113. Drivers above 0.08 are considered under the influence.

