Scranton man pleads guilty to 2018 arson in city

Feb. 7—A city man awaits sentencing after admitting in Lackawanna County Court he set fire to a South Scranton apartment building almost five years ago.

Jody Tighe, 43, pleaded guilty recently before Judge Andy Jarbola to two counts of aggravated arson and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

Ten people were left homeless when investigators say Tighe doused the back porch of the apartment building at 640 Willow St. with gasoline and set it ablaze on Feb. 19, 2018.

Detectives alleged Tighe started the fire as retaliation against a rival love interest who lived in the building.

No sentencing date was set. Tighe faces up to 20 years in prison on the arson charges and two years on the endangering count.

— DAVID SINGLETON