Scranton man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting in downtown

Sep. 12—A Scranton man who shot and critically wounded a stranger in the city's downtown during a violent spree more than three years ago pleaded guilty Monday in Lackawanna County Court to attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Zodi Oprisko, 36, entered the plea as jury selection was set to open before Judge Michael J. Barrasse for his trial on more than three dozen charges, including multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In what investigators characterized as a rampage of random violence, Oprisko was accused of firing a shotgun blast at two different vehicles and holding a woman at gunpoint.

City police charged Oprisko with pulling alongside another car at Mulberry Street and Mifflin Avenue on April 25, 2019, and firing at the second vehicle at point-blank range, striking passenger Len Floyd in the face.

About an hour earlier, Oprisko shot at another vehicle on Interstate 84, police said. Neither person in that car was injured.

The following day, April 26, 2019, Oprisko held his girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to drive around the Moscow area until she grabbed the shotgun from him and escaped, police said. Investigators were able to link the weapon to the two shootings.

"Moscow, Scranton and the state police did a tremendous job piecing these three random acts of violence together and holding the defendant accountable for his rampage," District Attorney Mark Powell said Monday.

Oprisko's attorney, Paul Walker, said the guilty plea followed "hard negotiations."

"He accepted responsibility," Walker said.

Oprisko faces 9 1/2 to 40 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and 4 1/2 to 20 years on the aggravated assault count.

Barrasse set no date for sentencing pending completion of a presentence report. The judge said Oprisko would go to a state facility for an evaluation to aid in sentencing.

