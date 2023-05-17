Scranton man pleads guilty in fatal 2020 overdose

May 17—SCRANTON — A 45-year-old Scranton man admitted Wednesday in Lackawanna County Court he is sold fentanyl and heroin to a man who fatally overdosed.

"Sir, did you commit that crime?" asked Judge Michael J. Barrasse.

In reply, Justin Morgan acknowledged Thomas Osborne's death more than three years ago was his doing.

Morgan pleaded guilty to one count each of drug distribution and involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from the March 19, 2020 sale of $29 worth of heroin and fentanyl to Osborne, 43.

Osborne's mother, the late-Debra Dworak, found him dead the next day in his bathroom. His death was determined to be a drug overdose.

Osborne, of Spring Brook Twp., battled addiction for years. He reached nearly 10 years of sobriety before his death, a friend said in an interview shortly after he died.

The investigation into Morgan began because he was the last person Osborne had contact with by phone.

"I'll leave $ in your mailbox," read one message Osborne sent.

Morgan eventually agreed to speak with investigators and admitted he sold Osborne the drugs.

Prosecutors will drop other counts against Morgan, including drug delivery resulting in death, because he pleaded guilty.

Defense attorney Paul Walker and Deputy District Attorney Drew Krowiak reached an agreement to recommend 30 to 60 months of prison when Morgan next appears in court for sentencing.

Barrasse is not bound to that agreement. Morgan could face a stiffer prison sentence.

Morgan remains detained in Lackawanna County Prison pending sentencing.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.