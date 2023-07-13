Scranton man who posed as 'fugitive recovery agent' sentenced to Lackawanna County Prison

Jul. 12—SCRANTON — Heather Moran told Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola she is thankful her husband was home the day Troy Leitner came to her door.

On Wednesday, Jarbola sentenced Leitner to six to 23 months in Lackawanna County Prison for trying to lure Moran from her home by posing as a "fugitive recovery agent" and telling her she was wanted.

Leitner tried a similar thing with another woman in Monroe County earlier that same day on April 3, 2022, and has a federal detainer for a kidnapping a month earlier in Virginia, authorities said.

"The pattern of conduct is very concerning," Jarbola told Leitner, calling the Scranton case "disturbing."

City detectives accused the 59-year-old Hill Section man of coming to Moran's North Scranton house and trying to get her to accompany him under the false pretense of a warrant.

Moran told detectives the man informed her she was on the county's "most wanted list" and instructed her to get into his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. She told him she was not wanted and refused to go with him.

The man wore a black jacket with an American flag emblem on the chest, along with black gloves, black boots and a hat that read, "Fugitive Recovery Agent," police said. He gave Moran a business card reading, "Fugitive Recovery Agent T. Leitner," with a phone number.

When Moran's husband, Thomas, stepped outside and demanded to see the man's credentials, he hurried away and left in a Toyota SUV, police said.

Leitner, arrested and charged a few weeks after the incident, pleaded guilty April 11 to misdemeanor false imprisonment and impersonating a public servant.

In her statement to the court Wednesday, Moran said Leitner had no reason to come to her home and she is grateful her husband was there.

Leitner apologized for his actions and told the judge he was off his medications at the time.

First Assistant District Attorney Judy Price argued for a sentence in the aggravated range, calling Leitner a clear and present danger to the community.

She said Leitner is awaiting sentencing for the Monroe County incident. According to investigators in Monroe County, a search of his vehicle found a metal police baton, handcuffs, flex handcuffs and an air pistol that was spray-painted black.

Leitner's federal detainer for the Virginia kidnapping involved a woman's abduction on March 15, 2022, Price said.

Defense attorney Jillian Kochis, who noted Leitner has already served 233 days, asked Jarbola to consider a sentence that would allow the defendant to receive mental health treatment.

The judge told Leitner he got a "huge break" with the misdemeanor counts, saying the defendant could be and should be facing more serious charges for his conduct.

