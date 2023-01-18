Scranton man resentenced to 35 years to life in prison for murder as juvenile

Jan. 17—SCRANTON — Christian Kenyon told Lackawanna County Senior Judge Carmen Minora he just wanted a chance.

More than 11 years after the judge sent Kenyon to prison for life without the possibility of parole for a gang-related killing he committed as a juvenile, he got one.

On Tuesday, Minora resentenced the Scranton man to 35 years to life for his conviction on first-degree murder, with his sentence for two unrelated crimes to run at the same time.

With the time he's already served, Kenyon could be eligible for parole in about 22 years.

Kenyon was 16 years old and affiliated with the Lincoln Park Piru, a subset of the Bloods street gang, when he participated in the shooting death of gang member Allen Fernandez in Ransom Twp. on July 30, 2009.

He was originally sentenced by Minora in October 2011 to mandatory life imprisonment for the murder, plus an additional 35 1/2 to 71 years in prison for two other violent crimes in Scranton in the weeks before the homicide.

He won a new sentencing hearing based on a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found automatic life sentences for juveniles to be unconstitutional.

As he sat in Minora's courtroom Tuesday in a red jumpsuit, handcuffs and leg shackles, Kenyon told the judge he is not the person he was in 2009.

"I'm sorry for all of this," Kenyon said, adding he would change everything if he could. "I let everybody down — my family, my friends. ... I'm just sick of being a problem. I want to be a solution."

He told the judge he wanted a chance to have an impact on the lives of other people and to help them avoid ending up like he did. He is looking for redemption, he said.

"That's what I'm asking for, your honor," said Kenyon, currently an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale.

In addition to first-degree murder in the Fernandez killing, a jury convicted Kenyon of a shooting on 10th Avenue that wounded a man on June 27, 2009, and an armed robbery at Dunkin' Donuts on Moosic Street on July 13, 2009.

Story continues

Minora, who quizzed Kenyon about what he would do if given the opportunity to redeem himself, commended the defendant on the work he has done in prison to better himself, including completing almost two dozen certificate programs.

The judge spoke about the difficulty of fashioning a sentence that would give Kenyon some hope but still satisfy the needs of justice.

While recognizing that he was a juvenile at the time he committed his crimes and that he has taken steps toward rehabilitation, Minora said the consequences of Kenyon's actions affected people's lives then and continue to affect them now.

"That's a hard bell to unring," he told the defendant. "It's a real impact on the community and on the individuals."

In handing down the sentence, Minora reimposed the 35 1/2 - to 71-year prison term on Kenyon for his other convictions but said it would run concurrent with 35 years-to-life sentence on the murder charge.

Earlier, District Attorney Mark Powell asked the judge to sentence Kenyon to 35 years to life on the murder count, with whatever sentence the court imposed on the other charges to run consecutively. That conceivably could have kept Kenyon behind bars for the rest of his life.

Powell, who briefly detailed each of the three crimes for which the defendant was convicted, told Minora a lot had changed since the court originally sentenced the defendant, but what had not changed is the severity of his violent conduct.

"That's the message that needs to be delivered. ... It's as important today as it was 11 years ago," the district attorney said.

Attorney George Gretz, who represented Kenyon with attorney Robert Buttner, asked the court to impose a sentence with a minimum term not to exceed 35 years.

He also read a statement on behalf of Kenyon's parents, Gregory and Lanell Kenyon, who were present in the courtroom, in which they expressed their condolences to their son's victims but asked the court to consider his growth from an irresponsible child into an adult who embraces good over bad and the positive over the negative.

"He has displayed a character change we are pleased to witness," the statement said.

After the hearing, Powell said his office had hoped for consecutive sentences on the other crimes because they were separate and distinct from the murder, but he respected Minora's decision.

"He evaluated all the evidence," he said.

Gretz declined to comment.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132