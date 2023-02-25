Scranton man, who resigned county position amid child porn bust, is again charged with child porn possession

Feb. 24—A former Lackawanna County employee who resigned in 2019 amid accusations he accessed child pornography on a county device faces new charges of possessing illicit photographs of children.

Theodore Karampilas, 45, 811 N. Irving Ave., Scranton, is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $250,000 set by Magisterial District Judge Alyce Hailstone Farrell and for violating his probation.

Farrell arraigned Karampilas on Friday on 100 counts of child pornography possession and one count of criminal use of a communication facility for allegedly using his cellphone to obtain files of children engaged in sexual acts.

The charges brought Friday by Lackawanna County detectives come nearly four years after Karampilas, then a senior programmer and analyst for the county, told investigators he had around 1,000 images of child pornography on various hard drives. He accessed external hard drives using his county computer.

A county employee since 2002, he resigned March 21, 2019. He pleaded guilty in October that year to numerous counts of child pornography possession.

A judge sentenced him in July 2020 to six to 23 months in jail followed by three years of probation. Now free on probation, Karampilas is a registered sex offender.

Earlier this month, Karampilas went to a distant relative's business to fix an issue with their internet connection.

However, he left behind a flash drive with suspected child pornography saved on it, which they turned over to the police. On it, investigators discovered pictures from a series of images known to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Thursday, the police served a search warrant on his home and he admitted the flash drive belonged to him, the police said. He paid $20 for the images, he said.

Karampilas is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 6.

