Scranton man sent threatening messages to wife, detectives say

Sep. 26—A Scranton man will appear in Wayne County Court to answer criminal charges that he sent threatening messages to his wife, authorities said.

John A. Russo, 35, sent Sandra Russo several text messages and emails in June threatening to kill her and then advised her to keep the state police on "stand-by," according to a criminal complaint.

"I'm really going to murder you," read one June 20 message. "I'm not even kidding stay far away from me."

John Russo's messages frightened Sandra Russo so much that she and her daughters stayed with her parents until she obtained a protection-from-abuse order.

The PFA order is valid through July 7.

"If I see you, u [sic] will die.... What a great story for the Scranton Times," John Russo messaged her, according to police.

Reached by phone Tuesday, John Russo questioned a Times-Tribune reporter if an article will appear in the newspaper.

He confirmed he had been charged by Wayne County detectives, at least "until tomorrow."

Asked what will happen Wednesday, he said "I have court."

The phone line then disconnected. He did not return a follow-up message.

His attorney, Michael Ossont, declined to comment.

John Russo is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday on charges of terroristic threats and stalking.

He remains free on $1,000 unsecured bail.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.