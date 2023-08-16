Scranton man sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison on drug, other charges

Aug. 16—SCRANTON — A city man who sold cocaine and led police on high-speed chases while free on bail after a previous drug arrest will spend up to three decades in state prison.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced Matthew Tighe, 44, to 12 to 30 years behind bars, plus 12 years of probation.

Tighe was free on $150,000 bail and awaiting trial after his January arrest on cocaine- and marijuana-related charges when he sold cocaine May 3 to a confidential informant working with county detectives.

When investigators tried to arrest him, Tighe sped away in his SUV, leading officers on a high-speed chase through South Scranton before they ended the pursuit. A second chase ensued after state police located the SUV in West Scranton.

Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, along with fleeing or eluding police and resisting arrest.

Addressing Barrasse at the Criminal Justice Center prior to sentencing, Tighe said he accepted full responsibility for his actions, pointing out he disclosed the location of drugs to investigators after his first arrest.

He told the judge he resumed dealing drugs to set aside money for his family because he knew he would be going to prison. Because his wife was pregnant and due to deliver, he panicked and fled from police, he said.

Tighe asked Barrasse to sentence him to enough time to work on himself so he could return home.

"I'm not here to say feel bad for me or give me a chance," he said.

In handing down the sentence, Barrasse told Tighe his desire to put money aside for his family was not a mitigating factor. His actions in fleeing police put other people at risk, the judge said.

"You're at the point now where you're a danger to the community," Barrasse said.

Deputy District Attorney Drew Krowiak asked the court to impose a term of 12 1/2 to 25 years, pointing to the defendant's prior criminal record and his arrest while on bail for the earlier offense.

In seeking a more lenient sentence, defense attorney Curt Parkins cited factors that included Tighe's acceptance of responsibility and what he described as the defendant's rough upbringing.

Contact the writer:

dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132