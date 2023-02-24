Scranton man sentenced in city stabbing

Feb. 23—A 19-year-old Scranton man first jailed in 2021 for stabbing a juvenile in the city will soon be released because he's already served enough time behind bars to satisfy the low-end of his sentence.

Saying Jalil Devone had spent enough time in jail, Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola sentenced him to 17 to 25 1/2 months in Lackawanna County Prison for committing a stabbing in June 2021.

However, Devone has spent about 20 months in the jail since then and was granted credit for the more than 600 days he's served.

City police said Devone, 17 at the time of his arrest, assaulted a juvenile during a brief scuffle on the 500 block of Alder Street.

During a virtual hearing Thursday, his attorney, Robert Trichilo, said Devone committed the crime believing he was defending his brother from a bully.

Devone "accepts responsibility for his conduct," Trichilo said. "He's sorry. He knows what he did was wrong."

He said Devone worked at Walmart at the time to support his siblings and help his mother pay the bills. She died after Devone was arrested.

Devone was charged as an adult, though Trichilo argued his case should be handled in juvenile court. Trichilo said when he suggested pursuing a bench trial, Devone replied he wanted to "face the music."

Devone pleaded guilty in December to aggravated assault and simple assault.

"The last 20 months, I learned a lot," an apologetic Devone said. "I lost a lot."

Trichilo said Devone went through counseling and achieved a high school diploma. He's a mild-mannered young man whose true personality is not reflected in the charges brought against him, he said.

"He's done everything he could to rehabilitate himself," Trichilo said.

Devone will be processed out of the jail once he establishes a home plan.

Devone also must spend two years on probation as part of his sentence, Jarbola ordered.

