Scranton man sentenced for endangering children found living in filthy conditions

Apr. 5—SCRANTON — A Scranton man charged with assaulting an 11-month-old girl and allowing her and other children to live in filthy conditions was sentenced Wednesday to six to 23 1/2 months in Lackawanna County Prison.

Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola ordered Devion Alexander Rugar, 26, to serve three months of the sentence on home confinement after giving him credit for three months of time served. Rugar was also ordered to serve two years probation.

Rugar was charged Dec. 5, 2021, with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, simple assault and several other offenses for assaulting the girl at his South Irving Avenue home.

Eight days later, he was charged with additional counts of endangering the welfare of children after police returned to the home and found three children living in deplorable conditions. Police said two children slept on soiled mattresses on the floor. The home also had a foul smell and a large amount of decaying food.

Rugar pleaded guilty in January to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children. All other charges against him were dropped.

At Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Rugar's attorney, Curt Parkins, said Rugar did not intend to harm anyone and has taken steps to get his life back in order.

