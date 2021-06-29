Scranton man sentenced to prison for assaulting son

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
Jun. 29—A Scranton man who critically injured his young son during an assault last fall will spend 3 1/2 to seven years in state prison followed by five years of probation.

Syngen Starr Servidio, 30, was sentenced Tuesday by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse after pleading guilty April 12 to aggravated assault.

He received a separate six-month probationary sentence for violating a protection from abuse order.

City police charged Servidio in October after officers responded to Geisinger Community Medical Center for a report of a 4-year-old boy with head trauma.

