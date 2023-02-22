Scranton man sentenced to prison for attempted indecent assault

Feb. 22—SCRANTON — A West Scranton man will spend time in state prison for trying to sexually assault a fellow employee at a Taylor supermarket more than two years ago.

Raul Cosme Jr., 37, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to 18 months to three years of incarceration on charges of attempted indecent assault and false imprisonment.

Cosme, who at the time was employed by Price Chopper in Taylor, was arrested in January 2021 after borough police say he followed a female worker into a bathroom stall at the store and exposed himself to her.

Cosme will also be required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.

