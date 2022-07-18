Scranton man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 6-year-old

Jul. 18—A Scranton man who admitted fondling a 6-year-old girl almost two years ago will spend up to two decades in state prison.

Charles Hugh Marshall, 57, was sentenced Monday by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse to the maximum of 10 to 20 years of imprisonment after pleading guilty Sept. 27 to one count of aggravated indecent assault of a child.

Marshall also faces lifetime registration as a sexually violent predator after Barrasse found the defendant met the criteria for the designation.

Scranton police accused Marshall of touching the girl under her clothing in August 2020 at a home in the city's Pine Brook section.

He was arrested in September 2020 after the victim disclosed the abuse to a family member, who contacted authorities.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

In court Monday, Marshall apologized to the victim and her family.

"I know I did wrong," the defendant told Barrasse.

In asking the judge to impose a harsh sentence, Assistant District Attorney Bo Loughney noted the age of the victim and Marshall's history committing sexual crimes that dates backs to 1989.

Barrasse cited the same factors in handing down the court's sentence.

