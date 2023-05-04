Scranton man sentenced to probation for tax evasion

May 4—A 79-year-old Scranton man will spend two years on probation on federal tax evasion charges.

Ronald Halko was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion after pleading guilty Feb. 23 to one count of tax evasion.

Under the sentence, Halko will serve the first six months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

An indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in April 2022 accused Halko of attempting to evade payment of almost $145,000 in Trust Fund Recovery Penalty taxes, which are taxes collected from the owners or corporate officers of a business that has failed to pay employment taxes.

Investigators alleged that Halko concealed sources of income and other assets from the Internal Revenue Service.

Mannion ordered Halko to make $132,194.80 in restitution to the IRS. The judge also ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

In a sentencing memorandum filed with the court, Halko's attorney, Matthew J. Carmody, asked the judge to impose a probationary sentence, citing the defendant's age, lack of prior criminal history, military service and health.

Halko suffers from a series of major medical conditions, including congestive heart disease and high blood pressure, that are a direct result of his exposure to Agent Orange and other chemicals during his service in Vietnam in the 1960s, the memorandum said.

