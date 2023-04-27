Scranton man sentenced for stabbing woman in her head

Apr. 26—A North Scranton man who stabbed a woman in a random, unprovoked attack outside a city convenience market was sentenced Wednesday to 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Jeremy David Smith, 38, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and several other offenses for stabbing Kelly Kern in the head outside the Convenient Food Mart, 335 W. Market St., on Oct. 29, 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith fled after the assault on Kern, who was 52 at the time. Police identified him as a suspect based on a distinctive sweatshirt he wore during the attack. They located him near 217 W. Market St. after reviewing video surveillance from several residences and businesses.

Smith pleaded guilty in December to attempted murder. All other charges were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela read a victim impact statement from Kern, who said she "can't shake this nightmare out of my mind" and implored Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to impose the maximum sentence.

Smith's attorney, C.J. Rotteveel, said Smith has a long history of serious mental illness. The attack occurred after Smith stopped taking medications to control his condition and turned to drugs and alcohol, he said.

"Unfortunately, this is the result," Rotteveel said.

Jarbola cited the viciousness of the attack in imposing the sentence.

"This random, sudden act of violence is frightening," he said. "The victim was minding her own business, holding a door open when he came up and stabbed her in the head. "

Jarbola also ordered Smith to pay Kern $1,705 in restitution. Smith was remanded to Lackawanna County Prison pending transfer to a state prison.

