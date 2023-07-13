Scranton man sentenced to state prison for 2022 stabbing

Jul. 12—SCRANTON — A Lackawanna County judge sentenced a Scranton man to 27 months to five years in state prison Wednesday for stabbing another man.

Jamar Jones, 43, pleaded guilty before Judge Andy Jarbola in April to one count of aggravated assault in the incident.

City police accused Jones of stabbing Jeff Allen in the chest during a fight the night of June 16, 2022, in the 500 block of South Keyser Avenue.

The stabbing happened when Allen intervened in an argument between Jones and his girlfriend, who is the victim's cousin, according to police. Allen also cut both of his hands when he tried to wrest the knife from his assailant.

Jones told Jarbola he was sorry for his actions, saying he made a terrible mistake.

His attorney, Jeffrey Poplawsky, said Jones acknowledges what he did and accepted responsibility.

"It should not have gotten to that level that day," Poplawsky said.

Allen was not present for the sentencing, but First Assistant District Attorney Judy Price read a statement prepared by the victim.

In it, Allen discussed his injuries and said he hoped the defendant gets the help he needs.

"Hopefully, it will be a lesson learned," Allen said in the statement.

In handing down the sentence, Jarbola told Jones he was fortunate not to be before him on more serious charges.

