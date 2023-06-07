Scranton man sentenced to state prison for indecent assault of boy

Jun. 6—SCRANTON — A Scranton man serving time in state prison on a corruption charge will spend up to another two decades behind bars for sexually assaulting a young boy.

James J. Tisdale, 46, was sentenced Tuesday by Lackawanna County Senior Judge Vito Geroulo to eight to 20 years in prison for his Dec. 22 guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault of a child.

Geroulo found Tisdale, who already faced lifetime registration as a sexual offender under Megan's Law, met the criteria for designation as a sexually violent predator.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

City police charged Tisdale with child rape and other offenses in 2021 after a preteen boy disclosed Tisdale assaulted him in 2014 or 2015, when he was 5 or 6 years old.

The victim said Tisdale threatened to kill him if he told anyone about the assault, according to police.

In handing down the sentence, Geroulo noted all of Tisdale's recent encounters with the criminal justice system have involved crimes of a sexual nature.

In 2019, Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle sentenced Tisdale to 27 months to seven years in state prison for corruption of minors in a case in which city police accused him of molesting a 9-year-old girl. He was sentenced by Geroulo in 2017 to 15 months to four years in prison for child pornography.

Prior to sentencing, Tisdale's attorney, Terrence McDonald, spoke about his client's dysfunctional childhood. He told Geroulo the defendant was abandoned in his early teens and had no family structure to fall back on.

Tisdale is amenable to counseling and more than capable of learning, the attorney said, citing the programs the defendant has completed while held at the county jail.

"I think he can come out the other end and be OK," McDonald told the judge.

Tisdale, in a brief statement, apologized for his actions and told Geroulo he just wanted to get some help.

The judge said while he appreciated Tisdale's efforts at self-improvement, none of the programs he finished at the county jail addressed his sexual deviancy and he failed to complete a sexual offender program he started in state prison.

"It's kind of like going to the dentist when you have a problem with your foot," Geroulo told him.

As part of the sentence, Geroulo ordered Tisdale to take all of the sexual offender courses available to him in state prison.

The judge said he initially considered a minimum 10-year sentence for Tisdale's "horrifying" crime against a child but hoped a little mercy and compassion by the court would provide an incentive to the defendant.

