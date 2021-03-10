Scranton man sentenced to state prison for sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl

Joseph Kohut, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
Mar. 9—A Scranton man who admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl will spend between five and 10 years in a state prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Jorge Dob Aguilar, 35, 1317 Vine St., was sentenced by Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse and ruled a sexually violent predator more than a year after he was arrested on charges he raped a child for at least 18 months.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said his office is happy with Barrasse's sentence.

"Child predators like Mr. Aguilar need to be removed from society and put behind bars," Powell said.

Reached after the sentencing hearing, Aguilar's attorney, C.J. Rotteveel, said his client took responsibility for his actions.

Scranton police detectives began investigating in November 2019, after the child told family members Aguilar had assaulted and raped her. It had happened "many times," according to a criminal complaint.

Police charged Aguilar with child rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and related counts.

Aguilar pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault.

