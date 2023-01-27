Scranton man sentenced to state prison for molesting girl

Jan. 26—SCRANTON — A city man who admitted having inappropriate contact with a girl over a five-year period will spend up to four years in state prison.

Markis Desmond Bennett, 34, was sentenced Thursday by Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle to 18 to 48 months of incarceration for his guilty plea to corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13.

He will also face lifetime registration as a sexual offender.

City police charged Bennett in July after the girl told investigators he molested her on multiple occasions from 2016 to 2020, when she was between the ages of 11 and 15.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Bennett's attorney, Doug Vanston, asked Moyle to consider a county jail sentence for the defendant.

The attorney told the judge Bennett accepted responsibility for his crimes and had a great amount of guilt for his actions.

Moyle acknowledged Bennett's acceptance of responsibility and his remorse for his behavior but said one of the court's goals in sentencing is rehabilitation.

She told the defendant the state prison system has programs available for sexual offenders that are not available at the county jail, where he would be sitting for months without treatment.

Moyle sentenced Bennett to 12 to 36 months in prison on the corruption charge and six to 12 months on the indecent assault count, with the terms to run consecutively. He will receive credit for the time he has already spent in jail.

He must also undergo sexual offender counseling, the judge said.

