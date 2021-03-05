Scranton man sentenced to state prison for abusing child

Mar. 5—A Scranton man who told police that a toddler in his care was injured when she fell from a bed will spend time in prison for assaulting the child.

Daniel Villa, 21, was sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Vito Geroulo to three to eight years in state prison.

Villa pleaded guilty Dec. 4 to a charge of aggravated assault of a victim less than 13 for abusing a 2-year-old girl in Olyphant in 2019, leaving her with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

"As a father of four, I just can't imagine how anyone could hurt a child," District Attorney Mark Powell said in an email. "I sincerely hope the sentencing in this case sends a clear message to those who harm children."

Villa was charged after a joint investigation by Olyphant police and county detectives that began when borough officers were dispatched to Geisinger Community Medical Center on Dec. 27, 2019, for a report of a girl with a possible skull fracture.

Police learned Villa had been taking care of the child at the Kimberly Circle home of the girl's mother, girlfriend Leigh-Anna Cortazar, while she was at work.

Villa, who left the hospital before officers arrived, told doctors there his name was Danny Gomez and said he was in the shower when the toddler fell out of bed, according to police. He continued to maintain he was in the shower during the incident when questioned later by investigators.

However, police noticed inconsistencies in Villa's statements.

In addition, a doctor at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville who treated the girl reported that her injuries, which included other severe head and spine trauma in addition to the skull fracture, far exceeded what would be expected from a fall of 20 to 30 inches from a bed.

