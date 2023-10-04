Scranton man sentenced to state prison for sex assault of girl, 13

Oct. 4—Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola on Wednesday sentenced a Scranton man to at least five years in state prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Jarbola wanted to give him more.

"I wish I could sentence you to a lifetime in jail because that's what you deserve," the judge said.

Mallory, 35, was sentenced Wednesday by Jarbola to 5-to-10 years in prison. The hearing came more than four months after he pleaded guilty to a count of sexual assault.

Mallory is branded a "sexually violent predator" and he must register for the rest of his life as a sex offender.

City police arrested Mallory Nov. 29, 2022, when officers investigated a report of inappropriate contact between him and a teenage girl.

The child's mother suspected something was amiss and caught Mallory naked in bed with juvenile with his head between her legs, police said.

Police also found explicit text messages exchanged between Mallory and the 13-year-old.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela said Mallory's conduct is a "prime example of grooming."

The victim did not want to attend Wednesday's hearing. She submitted a letter expressing how Mallory's actions left her "hurt and depressed," Varela said.

Mallory's attorney, Jeffrey Poplawsky, said his client never contested the charges.

"He's ready to face the music," Poplawsky said.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.

If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModeratoriconTrusted User