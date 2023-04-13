Scranton man sentenced in statutory sexual assault

Apr. 12—A Scranton man who city detectives alleged sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl when he was 19 was sentenced Wednesday to Lackawanna County Prison.

John Olmo-Reyes, of 577 Mary St., was sentenced by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to six to 23 1/2 months behind bars for the crime. The judge also reimposed a time served-to-24-month sentence stemming from earlier cases for drugs and carrying a firearm without a license.

Olmo-Reyes, now 20, apologized during a virtual court appearance Wednesday and said his time already spent in jail — 258 days, according to his lawyer, Paul Ackourey — has been a period of reflection.

Ackourey said his client comes from a "very tough background." He is committed to changing and moving forward with his life.

Olmo-Reyes obtained his high school degree while in jail and he said he plans to attend college.

His actions reflected "poor judgement" rather than a well-planned crime, Ackourey said.

"This guy doesn't have a mean bone in his body, but he is young and dumb," he said.

Detectives alleged in July that Olmo-Reyes sexually assaulted an underage girl, who was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Olmo-Reyes admitted after his arrest he had sex with the teen, police said. He pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault in December.

After his release, Olmo-Reyes must spend two years on probation.

