Scranton man sentenced for statutory sexual assault

Dec. 14—A Scranton man who admitted to sexually assaulting a teen girl over several years was sentenced this week in Lackawanna County Court to five to 10 years in state prison.

Jean Hernandez, 33, was charged in September 2021,with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and several other offenses for sexually abusing the girl starting when she was 12.

The Times Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities began investigating in August 2021, after the girl's mother told police Hernandez was texting and calling her daughter. The woman became concerned based on her daughter's reaction when she asked about the messages.

In an interview with the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the girl, then 16, told counselors about several sexual encounters she had with Hernandez, including sexual intercourse when she was 13. The victim recounted various other incidents of sexual assault and said she and Hernandez had exchanged sexually explicit photos.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in July to one count of statutory sexual assault. In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Michael Barrasse ordered Hernandez on Tuesday to serve five years of probation once he is released from prison.

Hernandez also faced separate drug charges filed in federal court. He pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced in November to 57 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion ordered that sentence be served simultaneously to the state prison sentence.

