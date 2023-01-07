Scranton man shoots at woman, police say

Jan. 7—A Scranton man shot at a woman several times early Thursday morning after hours of argument, city police said Friday.

Arsenio R. Willey, 33, 1103 1/2 Snyder Ave., faces two counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. No injuries were reported in the shooting near Willey's home.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Officer Jacob Thomas, multiple people heard four to five gunshots shortly after midnight. A woman, Janet Brunson, called 911 to report Willey shot at her.

They had been arguing and Willey left her home on Herbert Street after taking her money and belongings, she told police. She drove to Willey's home on Snyder Avenue to retrieve them.

She beeped the horn when she arrived. Willey and Brunson argued again. After Brunson told Willey her brother will beat him up, Willey grabbed a firearm and shot at her four or five times, police said.

Police found a spent shell casing in the area and Willey's wife, Ivilese Leak, confirmed he fired a gun during the altercation, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Willey later in the day without incident with the help of the department's Special Operations Group, a tactical team

Willey is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 17.

