Scranton man sought after police search of West Side home

Jul. 14—City police sought a Scranton man on terroristic threats charges Thursday after officers failed to locate him at a home in the city's Bellevue section.

Police shut down the 500 block of Luzerne Street for about four hours Wednesday evening while conducting what Police Chief Thomas Carroll called a high-search for Jamal Morrison, 29.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. after a woman told police that Morrison had threatened to kill her and members of her family, Carroll said.

Morrison, who was wanted on outstanding warrant from a previous felony conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm, was reported to be armed and inside a double-home at at 509-511 Luzerne St., the chief said.

Members of the city police Special Operations Group eventually entered the residence, but their search of the home came up empty, he said.

Police cleared the scene around 10 p.m.

Carroll praised his officers for their conduct of the operation, saying they applied safety protocols and made sure they they had the right tools in place before entering the home.

"There is nothing fast about doing it right," he said.

The chief, who encouraged Morrison to turn himself in, asked anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to contact Scranton police or the Lackawanna County Communications Center.

