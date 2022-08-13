Scranton men charged for catalytic converter theft

Aug. 13—Two Scranton men stole catalytic converters from three vehicles at a Dunmore business, a borough detective said.

Jeremy J. White, 42, and Jeffrey S. Kaub, 44, attempted to conceal their identities but surveillance footage released on social media soon led to their identification, Detective Michael Lydon wrote in a criminal complaint.

On Aug. 6, the two drove onto the property of Datom Products on Monahan Avenue and were caught on camera leaving with copper coil hanging out of the back of their SUV's open tailgate.

The next day, cameras captured the two men entering and exiting the property on foot. One of them carried a backpack and both tried to conceal their identities using baseball caps and scarves.

As he investigated, Lydon learned catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles, valued at about $3,300, according to the complaint.

Catalytic converters contain the metals platinum, palladium and rhodium, making them a popular target for thieves.

After images were posted on social media, Lydon spoke with people able to identify them.

The detective then spoke to employees at Ben Weitsman & Son, a Scranton scrap metal processor, and learned White and Kaub frequently visit. They were there Aug. 5, Aug. 6 and Sunday to sell copper and other materials.

White, of 232 Crane St., Apt. 5, and Kaub, of 231 Ash St., each face charges of theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft and receiving stolen property and theft of secondary metal.

White is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. Kaub is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled Aug. 22.

