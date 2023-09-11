Scranton plans next phase of City Hall repairs, restoration

Sep. 11—SCRANTON — The city plans an extensive restoration project for historic City Hall, the latest effort to improve the 1888 Victorian Gothic-style municipal building that's long served as the seat of Scranton's government.

Beautiful and historic as it is, city officials have described the building at 340 N. Washington Ave. as a victim of age, neglect and piecemeal repairs over decades.

Scranton currently seeks bids for the next phase of restoration and repairs to the building's façade, towers, roof and other features — work it would fund from its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation and a $1.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

The planned improvements follow a more than $400,000 restoration of City Hall's rear south tower that wrapped up in early 2021. That project consisted of stone repair, restoration cleaning of the tower's masonry surface, work to address wood and cast-iron deterioration, the installation of a chimney cap for waterproofing purposes and other elements.

Bids for the next series of improvements are due by Sept. 18.

"We're aiming to get through the other towers and do the roof," Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti said, noting the opportunity presented by the state and federal funding and the city's desire to make as many improvements as possible while the building is scaffolded. "Part of the big expense for something like this is the scaffolding itself. We want to be smart about this and do all we conceivably can for repairs while that scaffolding is up."

Crews scaffolded the south tower during that project, and would erect new scaffolding for the planned one.

"It's so important that we preserve our iconic City Hall, both as a workspace and as a feature of our city," the mayor said.

Business Administrator Eileen Cipriani echoed that sentiment.

"We're going to go as far as we can, as far as funding allows us to go, to make repairs," she said. "The first targeted piece of the project though, that is the base bid, is the gutter lineup. ... We'd love to see the building completed in its entirety. It's a beautiful, historic building and we want to do everything we can to preserve it and bring it back to its original splendor."

An ARPA spending plan city council approved in May 2022 allocated $1.5 million in federal funds for City Hall roof and tower repairs. The Cognetti administration will soon propose to council a "rebudget" dedicating close to $2 million in additional ARPA funds to the improvement project, officials said.

With the $1.5 million state RACP grant Scranton already secured, that would make about $5 million available for work on the building.

Project Manager Kelsey Widdick said the roof and three remaining towers are a priority. The city hopes to have the City Hall project completed by the end of 2024, she said.

"That's our current timeline," she said. "When we get the bids in we'll see what the proposed timelines are."

Information on the proposed project, including the scope of work, is available online through Scranton's OpenGov procurement portal.

City Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.

