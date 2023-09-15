Scranton police arrest man for threatening to shoot up bank

Sep. 14—A Scranton man upset over his overdrawn bank account threatened to kill his wife and shoot up the bank, Scranton police said.

City police charged Llewellyn Goble, 74, with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The incident began about 3 p.m. Monday at the Citizens Savings Bank, 702 Cedar Ave.

The bank manager told Patrolman Larry Greenfield that Goble arrived upset that his account was $300 overdrawn and accused the bank of fraud.

He left and returned 15 minutes later. The bank manager told him about debit card withdrawals on the account and suggested maybe Goble's wife made them and had lost track of the balance.

"If she's using the card, I'm going to go home and shoot her and then I'll come back and take care of the rest of you," Goble replied, according to his arrest affidavit.

One bank teller told police that Goble said, "I'm going to crucify my old lady and come back and get everybody else." Another bank teller said he said, "I'm not afraid to kill my old lady and come back and shoot you up."

Goble was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip on Tuesday and is in Lackawanna County Prison on $15,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled 10 a.m. Sept. 26.

