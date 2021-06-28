Scranton police make arrest in stabbing

Jun. 28—A Scranton teen is being charged as an adult for his alleged role in a stabbing Tuesday in the 500 block of Alder St. in the city, police said.

Jalil Devone, 17, 637 Moosic St., was charged with aggravated assault and related counts.

Video surveillance captured a young Black male in a gray sweatshirt and light blue jeans stabbing a juvenile several times during a brief scuffle, police said.

A second young Black male, dressed in all black and carrying a knife, was also seen during the incident.

Another juvenile suffered a large cut on the top of his head after being stuck by the butt end of a knife, police said.

Both juvenile victims were transported to a hospital for emergency care immediately following the incident, police said.

Police said charges are pending in the juvenile court system for the second juvenile suspect.

After footage of the incident was posted on the Scranton Police Department's Facebook page, Shadeerah Green, Jalil Devone's mother, identified the suspects for police.

Bail and preliminary hearing information was unavailable Sunday.

