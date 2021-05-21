Scranton police: Bank robbery suspect in custody

May 21—Scranton police arrested a man accused of robbing a city bank earlier this week.

Dimond Daress Harps, 31, who was listed as homeless, was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on charges of robbery, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday by Detective Jamie Barrett.

Police charged that Harps stole money from Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., 968 Prescott Ave., shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday. He was captured on security cameras and identified by police who encountered him during an earlier, unrelated trespassing incident, authorities said.

According to the complaint, Harps walked up to a bank teller, who was not identified, as she took care of another customer.

Harps told the teller he needed a cash advance on his debit card.

While the teller was counting out money for another customer, Harps reached over the counter and grabbed $1,000 in $100 bills and fled, police said.

Members of the department's Street Crimes Unit found Harps on Wednesday night near Quincy Avenue and East Gibson Street. Police searched Harps and found a used crack pipe, a knife with a spring-loaded blade, a cell phone and $120 in cash. He faces additional charges for possessing a prohibited offensive weapon and possessing of drug paraphernalia.

Harps is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail set between the two cases. Preliminary hearings are tentatively scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.