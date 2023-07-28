Scranton police charge two people in connection with Throop burglary

Jul. 27—City police charged two people with receiving stolen property in connection with two vehicles taken from a home in Throop.

Paul Pasco, 25, and Savannah Alesis Juice, 21, were taken into custody Monday and held in the Lackawanna County Prison after arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Terrance Gallagher when they could not post bail.

Police initially detained the pair Sunday after officers were dispatched to a garage on Olyphant Avenue, where they also found two vehicles — a 2017 Hyundai Tucson and a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro, according to a criminal complaint. Pasco told police the owner had given him the vehicles to be worked on.

However, an investigation found later Sunday the vehicles were stolen from a garage at 807 Murray St. in Throop during a burglary the previous day, the complaint said.

Pasco, who is listed as homeless, was arrested Monday on North South Road, police said. Juice was taken into custody at her 616 Theodore St. home.

During interviews with investigators, Pasco and Juice admitted burglarizing the Throop home and taking the two vehicles, the complaint said.

Each was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, police said.

Gallagher set bail at $20,000 for Juice and $10,000 for Pasco. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled Aug. 7.

