Scranton police identify bank robbery suspect as 31-year-old man

May 19—SCRANTON — Scranton police identified a suspect in Tuesday morning's bank robbery in the city as Dimond Daress Harps.

Harps, 31, was captured on security cameras at Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., 968 Prescott Ave., during the robbery and identified by police who dealt with him in recent days during a trespassing incident, Detective Sgt. James Pappas said.

The bank was robbed shortly after 11 a.m. The robber fled the scene. Several detectives and other investigators responded to the bank while police patrols combed through the surrounding streets.

Harps remained at large Tuesday. Police Chief Leonard Namiotka said Harps did not use a weapon during the robbery. They did not say how much money he took.

Harps is described as a Black man who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He had on a gray T-shirt and a blue and red pair of pants, according to a series of surveillance pictures released by the Police Department.

Anyone with information on Harps' whereabouts should contact police by calling 911.

