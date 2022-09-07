Scranton police investigate assault

Sep. 6—A juvenile suffered minor injuries when he was assaulted by a group of six or seven other boys Sunday evening near the 1000 block of Wyoming Avenue, city police said.

The victim was walking and was near a garage behind Scranton Preparatory School when the assault happened around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the incident, Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said.

"We are still looking to identify and speak with the other parties involved," he said.

The victim did not know his assailants, police said.

— DAVID SINGLETON