Scranton police and Lackawanna County detectives charge five child protection workers

Jun. 27—Authorities charged five Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services caseworkers Tuesday with endangering children they were hired to protect, according to arrest affidavits.

The five are:

—Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, a county employee since Nov. 6, 2013.

—Erik Krauser, 45, of Dickson City, a county employee since May 30, 2007. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for him.

—Sadie O'Day, 34, , of Scranton, a county employee since Nov. 3, 2011.

—Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green, a county employee since Aug. 30, 2021.

—Bryan Walker, 51, , of Archbald, a county employee since Sept. 21, 2005.

County detectives Chris Kolcharno and Sheryl Turner led Helcoski out of the county Government Center to a Scranton police prisoner transport van parked outside on Wyoming Avenue. The Office of Youth and Family Services is on the building's fourth floor.

The investigation began last year. In November, police seized a hard drive from the office after finding a woman dead in a Pine Brook apartment and her three juvenile children living in filth. A month later, police obtained search warrants to investigate two more instances of children living in homes strewn with animal feces and trash.

On Friday, the state Department of Human Services downgraded the child protection agency's license from full to provisional for a six-month period ending Nov. 15.

A department inspector's report said the agency let children live in homes unfit for humans, failed to properly track cases and conduct interviews and put children at risk.

County Department of Health and Human Services Director William Browning blamed staffing shortages for creating problems in managing cases. In his response to state inspectors, Browning partly blamed an "ethically challenged and legally questionable" investigation by "bad actors" in the Scranton Police Department for staff resignations and retirements and for scaring off potential replacements.

