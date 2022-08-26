Scranton police sergeant will plead guilty in federal investigation of extra-duty pay

Aug. 26—A Scranton police sergeant who was put on leave amid a federal investigation of extra-duty pay agreed to plead guilty to a felony, admitting he took thousands of dollars for work he never did.

Jeffrey Vaughn, 50, was charged in a criminal information with theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. According to a plea agreement, the loss attributable to his conduct is greater than $6,500 but less than $15,000.

Vaughn was one of three officers placed on leave earlier this year while federal investigators probed police patrols of publicly funded housing complexes in the city.

Between July 31, 2021, and April 22, Vaughn claimed he worked extra-duty patrol shifts at four housing complexes he never actually did, according to federal investigators.

His salary was $79,337 in 2021. His employment status with the city was not immediately available.

Attempts to reach Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll and Vaughn's lawyer, listed on a docket as attorney Paul Walker, were not immediately successful.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania did not immediately return a request for comment.

Check back for updates.

