Scranton settles lawsuit against former police officer who coerced sex from confidential informants

Jun. 6—Scranton agreed to settle a federal lawsuit filed against a former police officer charged with coercing confidential informants into performing sex acts on him, according to court records.

Details of the settlement reached regarding the 2020 lawsuit filed against former Cpl. Thomas McDonald, the city and other defendants were not immediately available. The Times-Tribune filed a Right-to-Know law request Monday to obtain the settlement amount.

McDonald, who oversaw confidential informants for the department, pleaded guilty in June 2021, to federal charges of bribery for soliciting sex from one of the victims. He was sentenced in February 2022, to six years in federal prison.

The lawsuit, filed by Scranton attorney Matthew Comerford, sought compensation for two of the victims, who are identified by the pseudonyms A. Doe and M. Doe.

The suit alleged McDonald sexually abused the women from 2017 to 2018, and that several police officers, including McDonald's supervisor, Dina Albanesi Hammer, knew about the abuse but did nothing to stop it.

The suit named the city, McDonald, Albanesi and former Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano as defendants. The settlement resolves claims against all parties.

The agreement was reached following a settlement conference in May. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Saporito issued an order June 1 dismissing the case.

Contact the writer: tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137; @tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.