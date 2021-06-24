Scranton sexual predator's term reduced

Kathleen Bolus, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Jun. 23—A Scranton man arrested for sexually abusing three young girls was resentenced Wednesday to serve eight to 17 years in state prison, a Lackawanna County judge ordered Wednesday.

Anthony R. Show, 33, Scranton, was originally sentenced in May to state prison for 10 years and two months to 20 years and four months. He pleaded guilty Dec. 9 to aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to court records.

Show's original sentencing took into consideration an incorrect past record, said Douglas Vanston, his attorney.

"The court still feels you deserve a lengthy sentence time," Judge Andy Jarbola said during Wednesday's virtual sentencing.

The victimshad contact with Show in 2016 and 2017 in the city, according to a criminal complaint.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

According to police, Show, wearing no pants, waited in the bedroom of one child and told her to come closer when she entered the room. She ran and screamed, but no one heard her. The children also described sex acts with Show, with one of them telling authorities Show threatened to harm her if she spoke out.

During forensic interviews at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the children said Show told them to stay silent about the abuse.

Show attended Wednesday's virtual sentencing from Lackawanna County Prison but declined to speak.

Contact the writer: kbolus@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100 x5114; @kbolusTT on Twitter.

